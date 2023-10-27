On Friday, October 27 at 7:30 PM CT, Troup High School plays on the road versus Winona High School.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Troup vs. Winona Game Information

Game Day: Friday, October 27

Friday, October 27 Game Time: 7:30 PM CT

7:30 PM CT Location: Winona, TX

Winona, TX Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Smith County Games This Week

North Forney High School at Tyler Legacy High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Tyler, TX

Tyler, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Chapel Hill High School - Tyler at Athens High School