On Friday, October 27, starting at 7:30 PM CT, Lorena High School will face Troy High School in Lorena, TX.

Troy vs. Lorena Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, October 27
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT
  • Location: Lorena, TX
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other McLennan County Games This Week

Weiss High School at Midway High School - Waco

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Sheldon, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Connally High School at Waco University High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Waco, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Gholson High School at Aquilla High School

  • Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Aquilla, TX
  • Conference: 1A -
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Crawford High School at Riesel High School

  • Game Time: 7:20 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Riesel, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Bosqueville High School at Valley Mills High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Valley Mills, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Bell County Games This Week

Concordia High School at Holy Trinity Catholic High School

  • Game Time: 5:55 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Temple, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Ellison High School at Midlothian High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Midlothian, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Belton High School at Chaparral High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Killeen, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Schulenburg High School at Holland High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Holland, TX
  • Conference: 2A -
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Rogers High School at Lexington High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Lexington, TX
  • Conference: 3A - District 19
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Rockdale High School at Academy High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Little River, TX
  • Conference: 3A - District 19
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

