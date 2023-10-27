Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Tyler County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
There is high school football action in Tyler County, Texas this week, and info on how to watch these games is available right here.
Tyler County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Kountze High School at Warren High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Warren, TX
- Conference: 3A - District 22
- How to Stream: Watch Here
