In the game between the Southern Utah Thunderbirds and Abilene Christian Wildcats on Saturday, October 28 at 3:00 PM, our computer model expects the Thunderbirds to emerge victorious. Looking for projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.

Abilene Christian vs. Southern Utah Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Southern Utah (-3.8) 56.9 Southern Utah 30, Abilene Christian 27

Abilene Christian Betting Info (2023)

The Wildcats is 1-1-0 against the spread this year.

Out of Wildcats two games with a set total, one has hit the over (50%).

Southern Utah Betting Info (2022)

The Thunderbirds covered six times in eight matchups with a spread last season.

A total of five of Thunderbirds games last season hit the over.

Wildcats vs. Thunderbirds 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Southern Utah 27.7 29.7 36.3 31.3 21.3 28.5 Abilene Christian 29.7 27.3 27.0 17.0 31.8 35.0

