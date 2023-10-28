UAC foes meet when the Southern Utah Thunderbirds (2-5) and the Abilene Christian Wildcats (4-3) square off on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Eccles Coliseum.

Southern Utah ranks 59th in total offense (356.3 yards per game) and 82nd in total defense (372.9 yards allowed per game) this season. Abilene Christian is compiling 29.7 points per contest on offense this season (34th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is allowing 27.3 points per contest (66th-ranked) on defense.

Abilene Christian vs. Southern Utah Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

City: Cedar City, Utah

Cedar City, Utah Venue: Eccles Coliseum

Abilene Christian vs. Southern Utah Key Statistics

Abilene Christian Southern Utah 368.9 (58th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 356.3 (65th) 465.3 (118th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 372.9 (73rd) 156.7 (52nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 98.4 (112th) 212.1 (55th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 257.9 (23rd) 1 (53rd) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (80th) 0 (66th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (35th)

Abilene Christian Stats Leaders

Maverick McIvor has racked up 1,410 yards on 54.4% passing while recording 13 touchdown passes with two interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Jay'Veon Sunday, has carried the ball 72 times for 412 yards (58.9 per game) with three touchdowns.

Jermiah Dobbins has run for 306 yards across 55 attempts, scoring two touchdowns.

Blayne Taylor has racked up 393 receiving yards on 21 catches to pace his squad so far this season while scoring five touchdowns as a receiver.

Tristan Golightly has 14 receptions (on 23 targets) for a total of 201 yards (28.7 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Cooper McCasland has racked up 180 reciving yards (25.7 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Southern Utah Stats Leaders

Justin Miller has thrown for 1,715 yards (245.0 ypg) to lead Southern Utah, completing 57.3% of his passes and recording 17 touchdown passes compared to six interceptions this season.

Braedon Wissler has racked up 357 yards on 95 carries while finding the end zone one time.

Targhee Lambson has carried the ball 65 times for 168 yards (24.0 per game) and four touchdowns.

Isaiah Wooden's team-leading 447 yards as a receiver have come on 35 receptions (out of 44 targets) with five touchdowns.

Zack Mitchell has hauled in 32 receptions totaling 416 yards, finding the end zone four times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Tim Patrick Jr.'s 17 catches are good enough for 262 yards and four touchdowns.

