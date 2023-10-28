Baylor vs. Iowa State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 28
The Iowa State Cyclones (4-3) will face off against their Big 12-rival, the Baylor Bears (3-4) in a matchup on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at McLane Stadium. The spread forecasts an evenly-matched game, with the Cyclones favored to win by 3 points. The over/under is set at 47.5 in the outing.
In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Iowa State vs. Baylor matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Baylor vs. Iowa State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Waco, Texas
- Venue: McLane Stadium
Baylor vs. Iowa State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Iowa State Moneyline
|Baylor Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Iowa State (-3)
|47.5
|-150
|+125
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Iowa State (-2.5)
|47.5
|-150
|+125
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Baylor vs. Iowa State Betting Trends
- Baylor has put together a 3-3-0 record against the spread this year.
- The Bears have covered the spread twice when an underdog by 3 points or more this year (in three opportunities).
- Iowa State has put together a 3-3-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Cyclones have won their only game this season when playing as at least 3-point favorites.
Baylor 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
|To Win the Big 12
|+15000
|Bet $100 to win $15000
