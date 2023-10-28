Brooke Mackenzie Henderson is in eighth place, with a score of -8, after the second round of the Maybank Championship at TPC Kuala Lumpur.

Maybank Championship Time and Date Info

Date: October 26-28, 2023

October 26-28, 2023 Course: TPC Kuala Lumpur

TPC Kuala Lumpur Location: Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia Par: 72 / 6,596 yards

72 / 6,596 yards Mackenzie Henderson Odds to Win: +1400

Brooke Mackenzie Henderson Insights

Over her last 18 rounds, Mackenzie Henderson has shot better than par on 12 occasions, while also shooting two bogey-free rounds and 14 rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has recorded the best score of the day in one of her last 18 rounds, while scoring among the top five in three of those rounds.

Mackenzie Henderson has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in four of her last 18 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.

Mackenzie Henderson has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once in her past five tournaments.

In her past five tournaments, Mackenzie Henderson has posted a score better than average in three of them.

Mackenzie Henderson will try to continue her streak of made cuts to five by qualifying for the weekend once again.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 21 23 -5 278 1 16 2 3 $1.5M

Other Players at the Maybank Championship

Maybank Championship Insights and Stats

TPC Kuala Lumpur measures 6,596 yards for this tournament, 411 below the average course on the Tour in the past year (7,007).

Golfers at TPC Kuala Lumpur have averaged a score of -6 per tournament, lower than the Tour-wide scoring average of -4 in the past year.

The average course Mackenzie Henderson has played in the past year has been nine yards shorter than the 6,596 yards TPC Kuala Lumpur will be at for this event.

The tournaments she has played in the past year have seen an average score of -3. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -6.

Mackenzie Henderson's Last Time Out

Mackenzie Henderson was in the 70th percentile on par 3s at the BMW Ladies Championship , with an average of 2.88 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

Her 3.98-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the BMW Ladies Championship placed her in the 42nd percentile.

Mackenzie Henderson was better than 56% of the golfers at the BMW Ladies Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.69 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.75.

Mackenzie Henderson fared better on par 3s than most players her last time out, carding a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the BMW Ladies Championship (the other competitors averaged 2.6).

On the 16 par-3s at the BMW Ladies Championship , Mackenzie Henderson recorded less bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (2.4).

Mackenzie Henderson's seven birdies or better on par-4s at the BMW Ladies Championship were less than the tournament average of 7.3.

In that last outing, Mackenzie Henderson had a bogey or worse on six of 40 par-4s, equal to the field average.

Mackenzie Henderson finished the BMW Ladies Championship carding a birdie or better on five par-5 holes, the same as the field's average on the 16 par-5s.

The field at the BMW Ladies Championship averaged 1.2 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Mackenzie Henderson finished without one.

All statistics in this article reflect Mackenzie Henderson's performance prior to the 2023 Maybank Championship.

