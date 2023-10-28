Florida State vs. Wake Forest: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 28
The No. 4 Florida State Seminoles (7-0) and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (4-3) will meet in a matchup of ACC teams on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Truist Field. The Demon Deacons will need to play a near perfect game to pull off an upset, Vegas has them as 20.5-point underdogs. An over/under of 52 points has been set for the outing.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Florida State vs. Wake Forest matchup.
Florida State vs. Wake Forest Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Winston-Salem, North Carolina
- Venue: Truist Field
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Florida State vs. Wake Forest Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Florida State Moneyline
|Wake Forest Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Florida State (-20.5)
|52
|-1400
|+800
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Florida State (-20.5)
|51.5
|-1400
|+800
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Florida State vs. Wake Forest Betting Trends
- Florida State has put together a 5-2-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Seminoles have covered the spread once when favored by 20.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).
- Wake Forest is 3-3-0 ATS this year.
- The Demon Deacons have won their only game this season when playing as at least 20.5-point underdogs.
Florida State & Wake Forest 2023 Futures Odds
|Florida State
|To Win the National Champ.
|+750
|Bet $100 to win $750
