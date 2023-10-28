In the matchup between the Houston Christian Huskies and Texas A&M-Commerce Lions on Saturday, October 28 at 3:00 PM, our projection model expects the Huskies to come away with the victory. Seeking predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.

Houston Christian vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Houston Christian (-8.8) 49.5 Houston Christian 29, Texas A&M-Commerce 20

Week 9 Southland Predictions

Houston Christian Betting Info (2022)

The Huskies went 3-6-1 ATS last season.

The Huskies and their opponents combined to hit the over four out of 10 times last season.

Texas A&M-Commerce Betting Info (2022)

Huskies vs. Lions 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Houston Christian 26.4 28.0 38.3 7 17.5 43.8 Texas A&M-Commerce 15.9 30.4 19.3 28.3 13.3 32

