The Houston Christian Huskies (3-4) take on a fellow Southland foe when they visit the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (1-6) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Husky Stadium.

Offensively, Houston Christian ranks 53rd in the FCS with 26.4 points per game. Meanwhile, the team's defense ranks 73rd in points allowed (351.9 points allowed per contest). Texas A&M-Commerce has been sputtering on offense, ranking 18th-worst in the FCS with 15.9 points per game. It has been more productive on defense, giving up 30.4 points per contest (93rd-ranked).

Houston Christian vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

City: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Husky Stadium

Houston Christian vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Key Statistics

Houston Christian Texas A&M-Commerce 355.6 (67th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 300.4 (102nd) 351.9 (56th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 435.6 (110th) 154.3 (54th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 119.4 (85th) 201.3 (64th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 181.0 (86th) 3 (105th) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (53rd) 0 (66th) Takeaways (Rank) 5 (1st)

Houston Christian Stats Leaders

Colby Suits has racked up 1,340 yards (191.4 ypg) on 104-of-191 passing with 10 touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 107 rushing yards (15.3 ypg) on 39 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Darryle Evans has carried the ball 67 times for a team-high 320 yards on the ground.

This season, Champ Dozier has carried the ball 57 times for 294 yards (42.0 per game) and four touchdowns.

Karl Reynolds has hauled in 28 catches for 385 yards (55.0 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone four times as a receiver.

AJ Wilson has put together a 223-yard season so far with one touchdown, reeling in 12 passes on nine targets.

Darrion Sherfield has racked up 18 receptions for 164 yards, an average of 23.4 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

Texas A&M-Commerce Stats Leaders

Josh Magana has racked up 879 yards on 62.1% passing while tossing eight touchdown passes with three interceptions this season.

Reggie Branch has rushed 48 times for 256 yards, with one touchdown.

Ra'veion Hargrove has run for 220 yards across 49 carries, scoring two touchdowns.

Micaleous Elder's 215 receiving yards (30.7 yards per game) are a team high. He has 25 catches on 35 targets with one touchdown.

Keith Miller III has racked up 214 receiving yards (30.6 yards per game) and four touchdowns on 12 receptions.

Jabari Khepera's 18 targets have resulted in 10 receptions for 178 yards and one touchdown.

