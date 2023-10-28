The Kansas State Wildcats (5-2) meet a fellow Big 12 foe when they host the Houston Cougars (3-4) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium.

Kansas State has been making things happen on both sides of the ball this season, as they rank 14th-best in scoring offense (36.9 points per game) and 19th-best in scoring defense (18.1 points allowed per game). Houston ranks 69th in points per game (28.9), but it has been less productive on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 21st-worst in the FBS with 31.3 points allowed per contest.

Houston vs. Kansas State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

Manhattan, Kansas

Manhattan, Kansas Venue: Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium

Houston vs. Kansas State Key Statistics

Houston Kansas State 407.9 (71st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 474.7 (24th) 419.3 (92nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 363.1 (49th) 117 (108th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 232.7 (4th) 290.9 (21st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 242 (57th) 5 (5th) Turnovers (Rank) 7 (25th) 10 (62nd) Takeaways (Rank) 8 (93rd)

Houston Stats Leaders

Donovan Smith has put up 1,978 passing yards, or 282.6 per game, so far this season. He has completed 66.7% of his passes and has tossed 16 touchdowns with four interceptions. He's also chipped in on the ground with 26.4 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner four times.

Parker Jenkins has run for 265 yards on 56 carries so far this year while scoring three times on the ground.

Stacy Sneed has piled up 40 carries and totaled 211 yards with one touchdown.

Sam Brown's 629 receiving yards (89.9 yards per game) are a team high. He has 40 receptions on 62 targets with two touchdowns.

Joseph Manjack IV has put together a 435-yard season so far with four touchdowns. He's caught 35 passes on 47 targets.

Matthew Golden has racked up 383 reciving yards (54.7 ypg) and six touchdowns this season.

Kansas State Stats Leaders

Will Howard has thrown for 1,464 yards (209.1 ypg) to lead Kansas State, completing 61.6% of his passes and tossing 12 touchdown passes compared to seven interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 289 rushing yards on 45 carries with six rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, DJ Giddens, has carried the ball 103 times for 626 yards (89.4 per game) and five touchdowns. He's proven to be a dual threat, racking up 215 receiving yards on 19 catches with one touchdown through the air.

This season, Treshaun Ward has carried the ball 78 times for 434 yards (62 per game) and two touchdowns.

Ben Sinnott's 358 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 42 times and has totaled 26 catches and three touchdowns.

Phillip Brooks has reeled in 34 passes while averaging 50.6 yards per game and scoring two touchdowns.

