The Lamar Cardinals (4-3) take on a familiar opponent when they visit the Incarnate Word Cardinals (6-1) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Provost Umphrey Stadium in a Southland showdown.

Lamar ranks 82nd in total offense (333.9 yards per game) and 53rd in total defense (339.1 yards allowed per game) this season. Things have been positive for Incarnate Word on both sides of the ball, as it is putting up 34.6 points per game (17th-best) and surrendering only 17 points per game (eighth-best).

Incarnate Word vs. Lamar Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Beaumont, Texas Venue: Provost Umphrey Stadium

How to Watch Week 9 Games

Incarnate Word vs. Lamar Key Statistics

Incarnate Word Lamar 473.7 (10th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 333.9 (85th) 281 (15th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 339.1 (47th) 174 (34th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 139 (68th) 299.7 (6th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 194.9 (71st) 1 (53rd) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (80th) 0 (66th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (66th)

Incarnate Word Stats Leaders

Zach Calzada has put up 1,670 passing yards, or 238.6 per game, so far this season. He has completed 66.1% of his passes and has tossed 11 touchdowns with seven interceptions.

Timothy Carter has run for 377 yards on 57 carries so far this year while scoring two times on the ground.

Jarrell Wiley has totaled 306 yards on 63 carries with two touchdowns.

Brandon Porter has racked up 730 receiving yards on 42 catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring five touchdowns as a receiver.

Caleb Chapman has caught 21 passes and compiled 340 receiving yards (48.6 per game) with three touchdowns.

Jaelin Campbell's 26 targets have resulted in 22 grabs for 304 yards.

Lamar Stats Leaders

Robert Coleman has racked up 1,339 yards (191.3 ypg) on 108-of-164 passing with nine touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 78 rushing yards (11.1 ypg) on 62 carries.

Khalan Griffin has racked up 505 yards on 111 carries while finding the end zone three times.

This season, Damashja Harris has carried the ball 35 times for 134 yards (19.1 per game) and one touchdown.

Andre Dennis' team-leading 369 yards as a receiver have come on 24 catches (out of 26 targets) with two touchdowns.

Kyndon Fuselier has hauled in 20 passes while averaging 28.3 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

James Major Bowden has been the target of 11 passes and racked up 11 catches for 175 yards, an average of 25 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

