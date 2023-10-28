The Texas Rangers and Jonah Heim (.385 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), battle starting pitcher Merrill Kelly and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Globe Life Field, Saturday at 8:03 PM ET. The Rangers own a 1-0 series lead entering into Game 2 of the World Series.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Diamondbacks.

Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Game Time: 8:03 PM ET

Stadium: Globe Life Field

Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Jonah Heim At The Plate

Heim is hitting .258 with 28 doubles, 18 home runs and 40 walks.

Heim has picked up a hit in 66.7% of his 141 games this year, with more than one hit in 23.4% of those games.

He has homered in 20 games this year (14.2%), leaving the park in 3.6% of his trips to the plate.

Heim has driven home a run in 56 games this year (39.7%), including more than one RBI in 17.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on 14 occasions..

He has scored in 50 of 141 games this season, and more than once 12 times.

Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 65 GP 63 .261 AVG .255 .323 OBP .312 .500 SLG .377 30 XBH 16 12 HR 6 48 RBI 47 49/20 K/BB 47/20 0 SB 2

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings