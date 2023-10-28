Nate Lowe vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - World Series Game 2
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 4:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Nate Lowe (hitting .205 in his past 10 games) and the Texas Rangers face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Merrill Kelly. First pitch is at 8:03 PM ET. The clubs will match up in Game 2 of the World Series with the Rangers on top 1-0.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.
Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:03 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Explore More About This Game
Nate Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe has 38 doubles, three triples, 17 home runs and 93 walks while hitting .262.
- Among the qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 64th in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage, and 94th in slugging.
- Lowe has had a hit in 124 of 174 games this year (71.3%), including multiple hits 43 times (24.7%).
- He has gone deep in 11.5% of his games in 2023 (20 of 174), and 2.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Lowe has driven home a run in 62 games this year (35.6%), including more than one RBI in 12.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..
- He has scored at least once 74 times this year (42.5%), including 18 games with multiple runs (10.3%).
Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|80
|GP
|81
|.270
|AVG
|.253
|.360
|OBP
|.361
|.443
|SLG
|.386
|30
|XBH
|28
|11
|HR
|6
|48
|RBI
|34
|82/41
|K/BB
|83/52
|1
|SB
|0
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.48 team ERA that ranks 20th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Diamondbacks rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (197 total, 1.2 per game).
- Kelly makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 31st of the season. He is 12-8 with a 3.29 ERA and 187 strikeouts in 177 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Monday, the righty went five innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- The 35-year-old ranks 11th in ERA (3.29), 23rd in WHIP (1.193), and 16th in K/9 (9.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
