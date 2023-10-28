AAC foes match up when the Memphis Tigers (5-2) and the North Texas Mean Green (3-4) play on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Apogee Stadium.

Memphis has the 48th-ranked defense this season (22.7 points allowed per game), and has been more effective offensively, ranking 20th-best with 35.6 points per game. On defense, North Texas is bottom-25, allowing 35.4 points per game (eighth-worst). On the bright side, it is excelling on the offensive side of the ball, putting up 34.6 points per contest (25th-best).

North Texas vs. Memphis Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Time: 3:00 PM ET

Channel: ESPN+

City: Denton, Texas

Venue: Apogee Stadium

North Texas vs. Memphis Key Statistics

North Texas Memphis 470.1 (27th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 416.1 (65th) 456.3 (112th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 371.1 (55th) 179.9 (35th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 149.7 (75th) 290.3 (22nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 266.4 (40th) 10 (63rd) Turnovers (Rank) 9 (49th) 12 (35th) Takeaways (Rank) 12 (35th)

North Texas Stats Leaders

Chandler Rogers leads North Texas with 1,762 yards on 143-of-221 passing with 14 touchdowns compared to one interception this season. He has chipped in with 153 rushing yards (21.9 ypg) on 58 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

Ayo Adeyi has carried the ball 71 times for 507 yards, with four touchdowns.

Oscar Adaway III has been given 59 carries and totaled 260 yards with three touchdowns.

Jay Maclin has registered 33 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 658 (94.0 yards per game). He's been targeted 55 times and has nine touchdowns.

Roderic Burns has 31 receptions (on 45 targets) for a total of 330 yards (47.1 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Damon Ward Jr.'s 19 grabs (on 32 targets) have netted him 250 yards (35.7 ypg) and four touchdowns.

Memphis Stats Leaders

Seth Henigan has recorded 1,856 yards (265.1 ypg) on 163-of-246 passing with 15 touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 165 rushing yards (23.6 ypg) on 61 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Blake Watson, has carried the ball 103 times for 593 yards (84.7 per game) and seven touchdowns. He's proven to be a dual threat, hauling in 248 receiving yards on 29 catches with one touchdown through the air.

Sutton Smith has carried the ball 39 times for 190 yards (27.1 per game) and two touchdowns.

Roc Taylor's leads his squad with 556 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 38 catches (out of 59 targets) and scored two touchdowns.

DeMeer Blankumsee has hauled in 26 receptions totaling 363 yards, finding the end zone three times as a receiver so far this campaign.

