The No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes (7-0) and the Wisconsin Badgers (5-2) play on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Camp Randall Stadium in a battle of Big Ten foes.

Defensively, Ohio State has been a top-25 unit, ranking third-best by giving up just 10 points per game. The offense ranks 35th (33.7 points per game). Wisconsin is accumulating 395.9 total yards per contest on offense this season (65th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is surrendering 333.4 total yards per contest (40th-ranked).

Ohio State vs. Wisconsin Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: NBC

Madison, Wisconsin Venue: Camp Randall Stadium

Ohio State vs. Wisconsin Key Statistics

Ohio State Wisconsin 431.9 (51st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 395.9 (84th) 260.1 (4th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 333.4 (32nd) 127 (101st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 179.1 (37th) 304.9 (14th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 216.7 (83rd) 6 (14th) Turnovers (Rank) 11 (80th) 7 (106th) Takeaways (Rank) 10 (62nd)

Ohio State Stats Leaders

Kyle McCord has thrown for 1,937 yards (276.7 ypg) to lead Ohio State, completing 63.9% of his passes and tossing 12 touchdown passes compared to one interception this season.

TreVeyon Henderson has carried the ball 44 times for a team-high 295 yards on the ground and has found the end zone five times as a runner.

DeaMonte Trayanum has been handed the ball 60 times this year and racked up 257 yards (36.7 per game) with three touchdowns.

Marvin Harrison Jr.'s 766 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 74 times and has collected 42 receptions and six touchdowns.

Cade Stover has hauled in 27 receptions totaling 429 yards, finding the end zone three times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Emeka Egbuka has been the target of 32 passes and compiled 22 receptions for 303 yards, an average of 43.3 yards per contest. He's found the end zone three times through the air this season.

Wisconsin Stats Leaders

Tanner Mordecai has recored 1,128 passing yards, or 161.1 per game, so far this season. He has completed 63.7% of his passes and has tossed three touchdowns with three interceptions. He's also helped out on the ground with 23 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner four times.

Braelon Allen has run for 704 yards on 120 carries so far this year while scoring eight times on the ground.

Chez Mellusi has piled up 51 carries and totaled 306 yards with four touchdowns.

Will Pauling's 398 receiving yards (56.9 yards per game) lead the team. He has 37 receptions on 53 targets with one touchdown.

Chimere Dike has caught 16 passes and compiled 282 receiving yards (40.3 per game) with one touchdown.

Bryson Green's 17 receptions (on 38 targets) have netted him 218 yards (31.1 ypg).

