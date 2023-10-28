Penn State vs. Indiana: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 28
The No. 10 Penn State Nittany Lions (6-1) are major, 31.5-point favorites at home against the Indiana Hoosiers (2-5) on Saturday, October 28, 2023. Each team features a solid pass defense, with the Nittany Lions second in the nation, and the Hoosiers 23rd. The over/under in this outing is 45.5 points.
In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Penn State vs. Indiana matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Penn State vs. Indiana Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: University Park, Pennsylvania
- Venue: Beaver Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Penn State vs. Indiana Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Penn State Moneyline
|Indiana Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Penn State (-31.5)
|45.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Penn State (-31.5)
|45.5
|-7000
|+2000
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 9 Odds
- Syracuse vs Virginia Tech
- South Carolina vs Texas A&M
- West Virginia vs UCF
- Oregon vs Utah
- Cincinnati vs Oklahoma State
- UNLV vs Fresno State
- Florida State vs Wake Forest
- Oklahoma vs Kansas
- Florida Atlantic vs Charlotte
- Tulane vs Rice
- Tennessee vs Kentucky
- Washington vs Stanford
- Houston vs Kansas State
- BYU vs Texas
- Georgia vs Florida
- Colorado vs UCLA
- Georgia State vs Georgia Southern
- Duke vs Louisville
- Pittsburgh vs Notre Dame
- Purdue vs Nebraska
- Oregon State vs Arizona
- Ohio State vs Wisconsin
Penn State vs. Indiana Betting Trends
- Penn State has put together a 5-1-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Nittany Lions have covered the spread when playing as at least 31.5-point favorites in their only opportunity this season.
- Indiana has a record of 2-3-0 against the spread this year.
- The Hoosiers have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 31.5-point underdogs.
Penn State & Indiana 2023 Futures Odds
|Penn State
|To Win the National Champ.
|+5000
|Bet $100 to win $5000
|To Win the Big Ten
|+1400
|Bet $100 to win $1400
|Indiana
|To Win the Big Ten
|+75000
|Bet $100 to win $75000
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.