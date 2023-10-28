How to Watch the Premier League: Soccer Streaming Live in the US - Saturday, October 28
The Premier League schedule today, which includes Brentford FC taking on Chelsea FC, should provide some fireworks.
You can find information on live coverage of today's Premier League action right here.
Premier League Streaming Live Today
Watch Chelsea FC vs Brentford FC
Brentford FC journeys to play Chelsea FC at Stamford Bridge in London.
- Game Time: 7:30 AM ET
- TV Channel: NBC Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: Chelsea FC (-155)
- Underdog: Brentford FC (+450)
- Draw: (+295)
Watch Arsenal FC vs Sheffield United
Sheffield United journeys to match up with Arsenal FC at Emirates Stadium in London.
- Game Time: 10:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: USA Network
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: Arsenal FC (-900)
- Underdog: Sheffield United (+2000)
- Draw: (+950)
Watch AFC Bournemouth vs Burnley FC
Burnley FC makes the trip to take on AFC Bournemouth at Dean Court in Bournemouth.
- Game Time: 10:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: Peacock Premium
- Favorite: AFC Bournemouth (+115)
- Underdog: Burnley FC (+225)
- Draw: (+270)
Watch Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Newcastle United
Newcastle United travels to play Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton.
- Game Time: 12:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: Newcastle United (-120)
- Underdog: Wolverhampton Wanderers (+310)
- Draw: (+300)
