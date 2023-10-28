Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - World Series Game 2
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's game between the Texas Rangers (90-72) and Arizona Diamondbacks (84-78) matching up at Globe Life Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Rangers, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will start at 8:03 PM ET on October 28.
The Rangers will look to Jordan Montgomery (10-11, 3.20 ERA) against the Diamondbacks and Merrill Kelly (12-8, 3.29 ERA).
Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 8:03 PM ET
- Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: FOX
Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Rangers 5, Diamondbacks 4.
Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Diamondbacks
- Total Prediction: Under 9 runs
Rangers Performance Insights
- The Rangers have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and have gone 2-2 in those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents have failed to hit the over three times.
- There has not been a spread set for any of the Rangers' last 10 games.
- The Rangers have been favorites in 111 games this season and won 66 (59.5%) of those contests.
- Texas has entered 57 games this season favored by -150 or more and is 36-21 in those contests.
- The Rangers have a 60% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Texas has scored the third-most runs in the majors this season with 881.
- The Rangers have a 4.29 team ERA that ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|October 19
|Astros
|L 10-3
|Andrew Heaney vs Jose Urquidy
|October 20
|Astros
|L 5-4
|Jordan Montgomery vs Justin Verlander
|October 22
|@ Astros
|W 9-2
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Framber Valdez
|October 23
|@ Astros
|W 11-4
|Max Scherzer vs Cristian Javier
|October 27
|Diamondbacks
|W 6-5
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Zac Gallen
|October 28
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Jordan Montgomery vs Merrill Kelly
|October 30
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|TBA vs Brandon Pfaadt
|October 31
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|TBA vs TBA
