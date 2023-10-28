Saturday's game between the Texas Rangers (90-72) and Arizona Diamondbacks (84-78) matching up at Globe Life Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Rangers, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will start at 8:03 PM ET on October 28.

The Rangers will look to Jordan Montgomery (10-11, 3.20 ERA) against the Diamondbacks and Merrill Kelly (12-8, 3.29 ERA).

Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 8:03 PM ET

Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

How to Watch on TV: FOX

Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Rangers 5, Diamondbacks 4.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Diamondbacks

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Rangers Performance Insights

The Rangers have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and have gone 2-2 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents have failed to hit the over three times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Rangers' last 10 games.

The Rangers have been favorites in 111 games this season and won 66 (59.5%) of those contests.

Texas has entered 57 games this season favored by -150 or more and is 36-21 in those contests.

The Rangers have a 60% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Texas has scored the third-most runs in the majors this season with 881.

The Rangers have a 4.29 team ERA that ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Rangers Schedule