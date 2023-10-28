On Saturday, October 28 at 8:03 PM ET, the Texas Rangers host the Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 2 of the World Series. Jordan Montgomery will get the call for the Rangers, while Merrill Kelly will take the hill for the Diamondbacks. The Rangers lead the series 1-0.

The Rangers are the favorite in this one, at -150, while the underdog Diamondbacks have +125 odds to upset. The over/under for the game has been listed at 9 runs.

Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 8:03 PM ET

8:03 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: Montgomery - TEX (10-11, 3.20 ERA) vs Kelly - ARI (12-8, 3.29 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Rangers Moneyline Diamondbacks Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -150 +125 - 9 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

If you're looking to put money on the Rangers and Diamondbacks game but would like some assistance with how to get started, here's a quick breakdown. Betting the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Rangers (-150) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they end up winning, you'd get $16.67 back in your pocket.

And that's not all. There are many other ways to bet, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Corey Seager get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many ways you can bet on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rangers have won 66 out of the 111 games, or 59.5%, in which they've been favored.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -150 or shorter, the Rangers have gone 36-21 (63.2%).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 60% chance of a victory for Texas.

The Rangers have a 2-2 record from the four games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Texas and its opponents combined to go over the total seven times.

The Diamondbacks have been victorious in 49, or 50%, of the 98 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, the Diamondbacks have won 19 of 42 games when listed as at least +125 or worse on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 6-4 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Corey Seager 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+275) 0.5 (+140) Marcus Semien 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+170) Josh Jung 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+190) Adolis García 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+220) 0.5 (+105) Mitch Garver 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+170)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series -175 1st 1st

Think the Rangers can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Texas and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.