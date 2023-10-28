AAC foes match up when the No. 22 Tulane Green Wave (6-1) and the Rice Owls (4-3) play on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Rice Stadium.

Tulane is totaling 30.7 points per game on offense (47th in the FBS), and ranks 28th on the other side of the ball with 19.4 points allowed per game. Rice is putting up 34.0 points per game on offense this season (31st-ranked). Meanwhile, it is giving up 27.4 points per game (84th-ranked) on defense.

Here we will break down everything you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on ESPN2.

Rice vs. Tulane Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

Watch this game on Fubo City: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Rice Stadium

Rice vs. Tulane Key Statistics

Rice Tulane 412.3 (69th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 398.6 (81st) 383.0 (68th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 341.6 (35th) 92.4 (124th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 169.1 (50th) 319.9 (12th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 229.4 (66th) 10 (63rd) Turnovers (Rank) 12 (89th) 8 (93rd) Takeaways (Rank) 14 (13th)

Rice Stats Leaders

JT Daniels has compiled 2,173 yards on 63.8% passing while collecting 17 touchdown passes with five interceptions this season.

Dean Connors has been handed the ball 50 times for a team-high 300 yards (42.9 per game) with four touchdowns. He also leads the team through the air, as his 26 receptions this season are good for 326 yards, and he's scored two touchdowns in the passing game.

Juma Otoviano has totaled 171 yards on 47 carries with two touchdowns.

Luke McCaffrey has racked up 613 receiving yards on 36 receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring seven touchdowns as a receiver.

Rawson MacNeill has racked up 281 reciving yards (40.1 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

Tulane Stats Leaders

Michael Pratt has been a dual threat for Tulane so far this season. He has 1,121 passing yards, completing 70.8% of his passes and collecting 12 touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He's rushed for 191 yards (27.3 ypg) on 47 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Makhi Hughes has carried the ball 118 times for a team-high 619 yards on the ground and has found the end zone five times as a runner.

Lawrence Keys III has hauled in 27 catches for 494 yards (70.6 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone six times as a receiver.

Chris Brazzell II has hauled in 18 passes while averaging 47.4 yards per game and scoring two touchdowns.

Jha'Quan Jackson has a total of 329 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 19 throws and scoring four touchdowns.

