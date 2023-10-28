The No. 22 Tulane Green Wave (6-1) will play a fellow AAC opponent, the Rice Owls (4-3) in a matchup on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Rice Stadium. The Owls are considerable underdogs in this one, with the spread sitting at 10.5 points. The over/under for the contest is 55 points.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Tulane vs. Rice matchup.

Rice vs. Tulane Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

Houston, Texas Venue: Rice Stadium

Rice vs. Tulane Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Tulane Moneyline Rice Moneyline BetMGM Tulane (-10.5) 55 -400 +310 FanDuel Tulane (-10.5) 54.5 -410 +320

Rice vs. Tulane Betting Trends

Rice is 4-2-0 ATS this season.

The Owls have won their only game this season when playing as at least 10.5-point underdogs.

Tulane has put together a 3-3-0 record against the spread this season.

The Green Wave have been favored by 10.5 points or more this season twice, and failed to cover both times.

Rice 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the AAC +3500 Bet $100 to win $3500

