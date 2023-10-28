The SMU Mustangs (5-2) and the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (3-4) square off on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Gerald J. Ford Stadium in a clash of AAC foes.

SMU has been making things happen on both sides of the ball this year, as they rank 15th-best in scoring offense (36.4 points per game) and ninth-best in scoring defense (14.6 points allowed per game). Tulsa ranks 78th in total yards per game (373), but it has been less effective on the other side of the ball, ranking 24th-worst in the FBS with 415.4 total yards allowed per contest.

SMU vs. Tulsa Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

City: University Park, Texas

University Park, Texas Venue: Gerald J. Ford Stadium

How to Watch Week 9 Games

SMU vs. Tulsa Key Statistics

SMU Tulsa 438 (47th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 373 (91st) 285.6 (10th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 415.4 (89th) 164.6 (57th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 188.7 (30th) 273.4 (34th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 184.3 (113th) 7 (25th) Turnovers (Rank) 17 (126th) 5 (125th) Takeaways (Rank) 11 (51st)

SMU Stats Leaders

Preston Stone has thrown for 1,767 yards (252.4 ypg) to lead SMU, completing 58.1% of his passes and collecting 16 touchdown passes compared to five interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 118 rushing yards on 40 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Jaylan Knighton, has carried the ball 77 times for 422 yards (60.3 per game), scoring three times.

LJ Johnson Jr. has been handed the ball 35 times this year and racked up 209 yards (29.9 per game) with one touchdown.

Jake Bailey's team-high 294 yards as a receiver have come on 26 catches (out of 33 targets).

Jordan Kerley has hauled in 14 receptions totaling 270 yards, finding the end zone two times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Jordan Hudson has a total of 260 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 17 throws and scoring four touchdowns.

Tulsa Stats Leaders

Cardell Williams has recored 1,056 passing yards, or 150.9 per game, so far this season. He has completed 59.5% of his passes and has recorded nine touchdowns with seven interceptions. He's also contributed on the ground with 17.6 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner three times.

Anthony Watkins is his team's leading rusher with 104 carries for 396 yards, or 56.6 per game. He's found the end zone two times on the ground, as well.

Jordan Ford has rushed for 246 yards on 62 carries with one touchdown.

Devan Williams has racked up 315 receiving yards on 22 receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring two touchdowns as a receiver.

Marquis Shoulders has caught 16 passes and compiled 283 receiving yards (40.4 per game) with five touchdowns.

Kamdyn Benjamin's 26 targets have resulted in 16 grabs for 270 yards and one touchdown.

