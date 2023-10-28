Based on our computer projections, the Houston Christian Huskies will defeat the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions when the two teams come together at Husky Stadium on Saturday, October 28, which starts at 3:00 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Houston Christian Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Houston Christian (-8.8) 49.5 Houston Christian 29, Texas A&M-Commerce 20

Texas A&M-Commerce Betting Info (2022)

Houston Christian Betting Info (2022)

The Huskies compiled a 3-6-1 ATS record last year.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total four times in Huskies games.

Lions vs. Huskies 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Houston Christian 26.4 28.0 38.3 7.0 17.5 43.8 Texas A&M-Commerce 15.9 30.4 19.3 28.3 13.3 32.0

