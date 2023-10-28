The Houston Christian Huskies (3-4) take on a fellow Southland opponent when they visit the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (1-6) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Husky Stadium.

Houston Christian is putting up 355.6 yards per game on offense (61st in the FCS), and rank 60th on the other side of the ball, yielding 351.9 yards allowed per game. Texas A&M-Commerce ranks 18th-worst in points per game (15.9), but it has been better on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 93rd in the FCS with 30.4 points surrendered per contest.

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Houston Christian Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+

Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Husky Stadium

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Houston Christian Key Statistics

Texas A&M-Commerce Houston Christian 300.4 (102nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 355.6 (67th) 435.6 (110th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 351.9 (56th) 119.4 (85th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 154.3 (54th) 181 (86th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 201.3 (64th) 1 (53rd) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (105th) 5 (1st) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (66th)

Texas A&M-Commerce Stats Leaders

Josh Magana leads Texas A&M-Commerce with 879 yards on 77-of-124 passing with eight touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.

Reggie Branch has run for 256 yards on 48 carries so far this year while scoring one time on the ground.

Ra'veion Hargrove has piled up 220 yards (on 49 attempts) with two touchdowns.

Micaleous Elder leads his squad with 215 receiving yards on 25 catches with one touchdown.

Keith Miller III has totaled 214 receiving yards (30.6 yards per game) and four touchdowns on 12 receptions.

Jabari Khepera's 10 receptions (on 18 targets) have netted him 178 yards (25.4 ypg) and one touchdown.

Houston Christian Stats Leaders

Colby Suits has recorded 1,340 yards (191.4 ypg) on 104-of-191 passing with 10 touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 107 rushing yards (15.3 ypg) on 39 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Darryle Evans, has carried the ball 67 times for 320 yards (45.7 per game).

Champ Dozier has carried the ball 57 times for 294 yards (42 per game) and four touchdowns.

Karl Reynolds' 385 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 29 times and has totaled 28 receptions and four touchdowns.

AJ Wilson has put together a 223-yard season so far with one touchdown, hauling in 12 passes on nine targets.

Darrion Sherfield has been the target of 19 passes and racked up 18 receptions for 164 yards, an average of 23.4 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

