Texas A&M vs. South Carolina Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, October 28
According to our computer model, the Texas A&M Aggies will beat the South Carolina Gamecocks when the two teams come together at Kyle Field on Saturday, October 28, which starts at 12:00 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.
Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Texas A&M vs. South Carolina Predictions and Picks
|ATS Pick
|Total Pick
|Score Prediction
|South Carolina (+16.5)
|Over (52.5)
|Texas A&M 35, South Carolina 19
Watch this game on Fubo
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Sign up at BetMGM using our link.
Texas A&M Betting Info (2023)
Looking to bet on Texas A&M vs. South Carolina? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!
- The Aggies have an implied moneyline win probability of 88.9% in this game.
- The Aggies have four wins in seven games against the spread this season.
- Texas A&M has a perfect 2-0 ATS record when playing as at least 16.5-point favorites.
- The Aggies have played seven games this year and four of them have gone over the total.
- The over/under for this game is 52.5 points, 1.3 more than the average point total for Texas A&M games this season.
South Carolina Betting Info (2023)
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Gamecocks have a 15.4% chance to win.
- The Gamecocks' ATS record is 3-4-0 this season.
- South Carolina is a perfect 1-0 against the spread when an underdog by 16.5 points or more this season.
- Gamecocks games have hit the over in four out of seven opportunities (57.1%).
- The average point total for South Carolina this year is 2.7 points higher than this game's over/under.
Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Aggies vs. Gamecocks 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Texas A&M
|32.3
|19.9
|36.5
|12.3
|23
|34
|South Carolina
|26.6
|31.7
|41
|30.7
|15.3
|33
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.