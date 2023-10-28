The Texas A&M Aggies (4-3) and the South Carolina Gamecocks (2-5) play on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Kyle Field in a clash of SEC opponents.

Texas A&M is totaling 32.3 points per game on offense this season (42nd in the FBS), and is surrendering 19.9 points per game (33rd) on the other side of the ball. South Carolina ranks 80th in points per game (26.6), but it has been less productive on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 20th-worst in the FBS with 31.7 points allowed per contest.

Texas A&M vs. South Carolina Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

ESPN

College Station, Texas Venue: Kyle Field

Texas A&M vs. South Carolina Key Statistics

Texas A&M South Carolina 400 (75th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 392.4 (88th) 277.9 (7th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 446.6 (104th) 131.9 (97th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 93.7 (123rd) 268.1 (38th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 298.7 (16th) 10 (63rd) Turnovers (Rank) 8 (37th) 6 (118th) Takeaways (Rank) 7 (106th)

Texas A&M Stats Leaders

Conner Weigman has 979 passing yards for Texas A&M, completing 68.9% of his passes and collecting eight touchdowns and two interceptions this season.

Le'Veon Moss has carried the ball 77 times for a team-high 387 yards on the ground and has found the end zone three times.

Amari Daniels has piled up 287 yards on 53 carries, scoring two times.

Ainias Smith's 451 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 42 times and has registered 27 receptions.

Evan Stewart has hauled in 31 receptions totaling 451 yards, finding the end zone four times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Noah Thomas has a total of 193 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 14 throws and scoring four touchdowns.

South Carolina Stats Leaders

Spencer Rattler has thrown for 1,941 yards on 165-of-233 passing with 11 touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 114 yards and two rushing touchdowns.

Mario Anderson has carried the ball 76 times for 396 yards, with two touchdowns.

Xavier Legette leads his squad with 736 receiving yards on 38 receptions with three touchdowns.

Trey Knox has recorded 246 receiving yards (35.1 yards per game) and two touchdowns on 30 receptions.

O'Mega Blake has racked up 204 reciving yards (29.1 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

