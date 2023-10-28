In the game between the Texas Longhorns and BYU Cougars on Saturday, October 28 at 3:30 PM, our projection system expects the Longhorns to come away with the victory. Seeking predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Texas vs. BYU Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Texas (-19.5) Toss Up (50.5) Texas 37, BYU 14

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 9 Big 12 Predictions

Texas Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on Texas vs. BYU? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

Based on this game's moneyline, the Longhorns' implied win probability is 92.3%.

Against the spread, the Longhorns are 3-4-0 this season.

Texas has yet to cover a spread (0-3) when playing as at least 19.5-point favorites.

Two Longhorns games (out of seven) have gone over the point total this year.

Texas games have had an average of 55.9 points this season, 5.4 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

BYU Betting Info (2023)

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 12.1% chance of a victory for the Cougars.

The Cougars are 3-2-0 ATS this season.

The teams have hit the over in four of the Cougars' five games with a set total.

BYU games this year have averaged a total of 50.8 points, 0.3 more than the point total in this matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Longhorns vs. Cougars 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Texas 34.4 17.4 36 11.3 34.3 18 BYU 27.6 24.3 29.3 14.3 25.3 37.7

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.