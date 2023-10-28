The Southern Jaguars should come out on top in their game versus the Texas Southern Tigers at 5:00 PM on Saturday, October 28, according to our computer projections. If you're looking for additional predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, we list those numbers below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Texas Southern vs. Southern Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Southern (-12.3) 48.5 Southern 30, Texas Southern 18

Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 9 SWAC Predictions

Texas Southern Betting Info (2022)

The Tigers covered five times in 10 games with a spread last season.

Last year, five Tigers games hit the over.

Southern Betting Info (2022)

The Jaguars won four games against the spread last season, failing to cover six times.

The Jaguars and their opponents combined to hit the over four out of 10 times last season.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tigers vs. Jaguars 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Southern 23.3 16.1 24.5 20.3 18.5 7.0 Texas Southern 24.9 38.7 35.7 25.0 16.8 49.0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.