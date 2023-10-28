The Troy Trojans (5-2) and the Texas State Bobcats (5-2) square off on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium in a battle of Sun Belt opponents.

On defense, Troy has been a top-25 unit, ranking 17th-best by allowing only 17.4 points per game. The offense ranks 80th (26.6 points per game). Texas State's defense ranks 92nd in the FBS with 28.4 points surrendered per contest, but it has been lifted up by its offense, which ranks 11th-best by piling up 38.3 points per contest.

Texas State vs. Troy Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: San Marcos, Texas

San Marcos, Texas Venue: Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium

How to Watch Week 9 Games

Texas State vs. Troy Key Statistics

Texas State Troy 477.1 (23rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 444.7 (39th) 409.6 (86th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 281.6 (8th) 208.7 (15th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 185.6 (32nd) 268.4 (37th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 259.1 (44th) 11 (80th) Turnovers (Rank) 13 (104th) 11 (51st) Takeaways (Rank) 11 (51st)

Texas State Stats Leaders

TJ Finley has racked up 1,842 yards (263.1 ypg) while completing 68.9% of his passes and tossing 14 touchdown passes with three interceptions this season.

Ismail Mahdi has run the ball 98 times for 726 yards, with eight touchdowns.

Donerio Davenport has run for 223 yards across 51 attempts, scoring one touchdown.

Joey Hobert leads his team with 612 receiving yards on 48 catches with six touchdowns.

Ashtyn Hawkins has racked up 395 receiving yards (56.4 yards per game) and one touchdown on 31 receptions.

Kole Wilson has racked up 373 reciving yards (53.3 ypg) and four touchdowns this season.

Troy Stats Leaders

Gunnar Watson has 1,765 passing yards for Troy, completing 59.4% of his passes and throwing 11 touchdowns and four interceptions this season.

Kimani Vidal has 951 rushing yards on 154 carries with six touchdowns. He's also tacked on 10 catches for 140 yards (20.0 per game) and one touchdown via the passing game.

Damien Taylor has been handed the ball 40 times this year and racked up 242 yards (34.6 per game) with one touchdown.

Jabre Barber's team-leading 455 yards as a receiver have come on 29 catches (out of 56 targets) with two touchdowns.

Chris Lewis has grabbed 15 passes while averaging 51.9 yards per game and scoring four touchdowns.

Deshon Stoudemire has been the target of 30 passes and hauled in 23 grabs for 308 yards, an average of 44.0 yards per contest.

