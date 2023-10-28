Texas State vs. Troy: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 28
The Troy Trojans (5-2) will have their 17th-ranked run defense on display versus the Texas State Bobcats (5-2) and the No. 15 rushing offense in college football, on Saturday, October 28, 2023. The Trojans are favored by 6.5 points. The over/under in this outing is 53.5 points.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Troy vs. Texas State matchup.
Texas State vs. Troy Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: San Marcos, Texas
- Venue: Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium
Texas State vs. Troy Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Troy Moneyline
|Texas State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Troy (-6.5)
|53.5
|-250
|+190
|FanDuel
|Troy (-6.5)
|53.5
|-260
|+210
Texas State vs. Troy Betting Trends
- Texas State has won three games against the spread this season, failing to cover three times.
- The Bobcats have won each of their two games this year when playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs.
- Troy has compiled a 3-3-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Trojans have been favored by 6.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.
