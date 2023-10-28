The No. 7 Texas Longhorns (6-1) and the BYU Cougars (5-2) square off on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in a battle of Big 12 foes.

Texas ranks 26th in points scored this season (34.4 points per game), but has been shining on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 17th-best in the FBS with 17.4 points allowed per game. BYU is putting up 27.6 points per contest on offense this season (74th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is giving up 24.3 points per game (61st-ranked) on defense.

We will break down all of the info about this contest, including how to watch on ABC.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Texas vs. BYU Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC City: Austin, Texas

Austin, Texas Venue: Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 9 Games

Texas vs. BYU Key Statistics

Texas BYU 468.4 (28th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 301.9 (128th) 333.1 (31st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 396.7 (78th) 179.4 (36th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 79.3 (132nd) 289 (24th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 222.6 (73rd) 7 (25th) Turnovers (Rank) 7 (25th) 10 (62nd) Takeaways (Rank) 16 (6th)

Texas Stats Leaders

Quinn Ewers has thrown for 1,915 yards (273.6 ypg) to lead Texas, completing 70.9% of his passes and collecting 13 touchdown passes compared to three interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Jonathon Brooks, has carried the ball 127 times for 824 yards (117.7 per game), scoring six times. He's also caught 18 passes for 172 yards and one touchdown.

CJ Baxter has carried the ball 51 times for 218 yards (31.1 per game) and two touchdowns.

Xavier Worthy has hauled in 40 receptions for 545 yards (77.9 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone four times as a receiver.

Adonai Mitchell has put together a 368-yard season so far with five touchdowns, hauling in 26 passes on 39 targets.

Ja'Tavion Sanders has racked up 16 receptions for 320 yards, an average of 45.7 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

BYU Stats Leaders

Kedon Slovis leads BYU with 1,519 yards on 128-of-226 passing with 12 touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season.

LJ Martin has run for 438 yards on 96 carries so far this year while scoring four times on the ground.

Aidan Robbins has totaled 78 yards on 26 carries.

Chase Roberts paces his squad with 430 receiving yards on 29 receptions with four touchdowns.

Isaac Rex has recorded 316 receiving yards (45.1 yards per game) and one touchdown on 23 receptions.

Darius Lassiter's 43 targets have resulted in 23 receptions for 272 yards and four touchdowns.

Rep your team with officially licensed Texas or BYU gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.