The No. 7 Texas Longhorns (6-1) will face off against their Big 12-rival, the BYU Cougars (5-2) in a matchup on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. The Cougars will need a complete game to pull off an upset, they are currently 19.5-point underdogs. The over/under is 50.5 in the outing.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Texas vs. BYU matchup in this article.

Texas vs. BYU Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023
  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Channel: ABC
  • City: Austin, Texas
  • Venue: Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium

Texas vs. BYU Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Texas Moneyline BYU Moneyline
BetMGM Texas (-19.5) 50.5 -1200 +725
FanDuel Texas (-20.5) 50.5 -1450 +810

Week 9 Odds

Texas vs. BYU Betting Trends

  • Texas is 3-4-0 ATS this season.
  • The Longhorns have not covered the spread when favored by 19.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).
  • BYU has won three games against the spread this season, failing to cover twice.

Texas 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the National Champ. +2200 Bet $100 to win $2200
To Win the Big 12 +110 Bet $100 to win $110

