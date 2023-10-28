The UTSA Roadrunners (4-3) face a fellow AAC foe when they host the East Carolina Pirates (1-6) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at the Alamodome.

UTSA is putting up 29.0 points per game on offense (67th in the FBS), and ranks 67th on defense with 25.1 points allowed per game. East Carolina ranks fourth-worst in total yards per game (274.0), but it has been better defensively, ranking 29th in the FBS with 329.3 total yards allowed per contest.

UTSA vs. East Carolina Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

San Antonio, Texas Venue: Alamodome

UTSA vs. East Carolina Key Statistics

UTSA East Carolina 394.3 (86th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 274.0 (132nd) 371.1 (55th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 329.3 (25th) 155.9 (67th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 113.0 (113th) 238.4 (59th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 161.0 (119th) 12 (89th) Turnovers (Rank) 10 (63rd) 8 (93rd) Takeaways (Rank) 11 (51st)

UTSA Stats Leaders

Frank Harris has 1,193 passing yards for UTSA, completing 66.7% of his passes and throwing nine touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 94 rushing yards (13.4 ypg) on 39 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Kevorian Barnes has carried the ball 104 times for a team-high 469 yards on the ground and has found the end zone four times as a runner.

Robert Henry has racked up 359 yards on 53 attempts, scoring five times.

Joshua Cephus' 496 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 70 times and has collected 51 receptions and six touchdowns.

Tykee Ogle-Kellogg has caught 19 passes for 349 yards (49.9 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

Devin McCuin has been the target of 34 passes and compiled 23 catches for 326 yards, an average of 46.6 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

East Carolina Stats Leaders

Alex Flinn has recored 718 passing yards, or 102.6 per game, so far this season. He has completed 50.3% of his passes and has recorded two touchdowns with six interceptions.

Rahjai Harris has run the ball 76 times for 249 yards, with four touchdowns.

Mason Garcia has piled up 227 yards (on 50 attempts) with two touchdowns.

Chase Sowell has collected 25 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 295 (42.1 yards per game). He's been targeted 42 times.

Jaylen Johnson has 25 receptions (on 48 targets) for a total of 236 yards (33.7 yards per game) this year.

Jsi Hatfield's 35 targets have resulted in 17 catches for 219 yards.

