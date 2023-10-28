The UTSA Roadrunners (4-3) will face off against their AAC-rival, the East Carolina Pirates (1-6) in a matchup on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at the Alamodome. The Pirates will need a complete game to pull off an upset, they are currently 18.5-point underdogs. The over/under is 47.5 in the contest.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the UTSA vs. East Carolina matchup.

UTSA vs. East Carolina Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023
  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
  • City: San Antonio, Texas
  • Venue: Alamodome

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UTSA vs. East Carolina Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UTSA Moneyline East Carolina Moneyline
BetMGM UTSA (-18.5) 47.5 -1100 +675
FanDuel UTSA (-18.5) 47.5 -1400 +800

Week 9 Odds

UTSA vs. East Carolina Betting Trends

  • UTSA has covered three times in seven games with a spread this season.
  • East Carolina has covered twice in seven chances against the spread this year.
  • The Pirates have won their only game this season when playing as at least 18.5-point underdogs.

UTSA 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the AAC +550 Bet $100 to win $550

