The Los Angeles Rams (3-4) visit the Dallas Cowboys (4-2) at AT&T Stadium on Sunday, October 29, 2023.

Before the Cowboys take on the Rams, prepare for the matchup by taking a look at the recent betting insights and trends for both teams.

Cowboys vs. Rams Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, October 29, 2023

Sunday, October 29, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX City: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: AT&T Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Cowboys 6.5 45.5 -275 +220

Cowboys vs. Rams Betting Records & Stats

Dallas Cowboys

Dallas' games this season have had an average of 44.2 points, 1.3 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Cowboys have covered the spread four times over six games with a set spread.

The Cowboys have won 80% of their games as moneyline favorites (4-1).

Dallas has a 2-1 record (winning 66.7% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -275 or shorter.

Los Angeles Rams

The Rams and their opponents have combined to score more than 45.5 points twice this season.

Los Angeles' average game total this season has been 46.1, 0.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Rams have covered the spread three times over seven games with a set spread.

The Rams have been underdogs in four games this season and won one (25%) of those contests.

Los Angeles has played as an underdog of +220 or more once this season and lost that game.

Cowboys vs. Rams Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Cowboys 25.7 12 16.7 2 44.2 1 6 Rams 22.1 11 20.1 17 46.1 2 7

Cowboys vs. Rams Betting Insights & Trends

Cowboys

Over its last three games, Dallas has two wins against the spread, and is 2-1 overall.

Dallas has gone over the total once in its past three games.

The Cowboys have totaled a total of 54 more points than their opponents this year (9.0 per game), and the Rams have outscored opponents by just 14 points (2.0 per game).

Rams

Los Angeles has covered the spread once, and is 2-1 overall, over its last three contests.

In their past three contests, the Rams have not gone over the total once.

The Cowboys have outscored their opponents by a total of 54 points this season (9.0 points per game), and the Rams have put up only 14 more points than their opponents (2.0 per game).

Cowboys Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 44.2 40.8 45.9 Implied Team Total AVG 25.2 24.5 25.5 ATS Record 4-2-0 2-0-0 2-2-0 Over/Under Record 3-3-0 1-1-0 2-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-1 2-0 2-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-0 0-1

Rams Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 46.1 47.0 45.0 Implied Team Total AVG 25.3 26.3 24.0 ATS Record 3-2-2 1-2-1 2-0-1 Over/Under Record 2-5-0 1-3-0 1-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-1 1-1 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-3 0-2 1-1

