When the Dallas Cowboys and the Los Angeles Rams go head to head in Week 8 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, will Tony Pollard find his way into the end zone? To check out how he stacks up in this week's matchup and whether he's a solid bet to pay off his anytime TD prop, continue reading.

Will Tony Pollard score a touchdown against the Rams?

Odds to score a TD this game: -159 (Bet $15.90 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

Dallas' top rusher, Pollard, has carried the ball 96 times for 370 yards (61.7 per game), with two touchdowns.

Pollard has also caught 25 passes for 176 yards (29.3 per game) .

Pollard had multiple rushing touchdowns in the only game he scored a rushing TD in this season.

Tony Pollard Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Giants 14 70 2 2 12 0 Week 2 Jets 25 72 0 7 37 0 Week 3 @Cardinals 23 122 0 3 -1 0 Week 4 Patriots 11 47 0 3 13 0 Week 5 @49ers 8 29 0 4 35 0 Week 6 @Chargers 15 30 0 6 80 0

