Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Dallas County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school football is on the schedule this week in Dallas County, Texas, and information on these matchups is available here, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Dallas County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Monday
Grace Community School at Bishop Dunne Catholic School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on October 30
- Location: Dallas, TX
- Conference: 5A - District 2
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Thursday
Argyle High School at Creekview High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Carrollton, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
DeSoto High School at Mansfield High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Mansfield, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 11
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lake Ridge High School at Cedar Hill High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Austin, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 11
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Duncanville High School at Legacy High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Mansfield, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bryan Adams High School at Timberview High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Arlington, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lake Highlands High School at Irving High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Irving, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 7
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Cedar Hill High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Cedar Hill, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
R L Turner High School at Newman Smith High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Carrollton, TX
- Conference: 5A - District 11
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Coppell High School at Plano Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Plano, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Macarthur High School - Irving at Berkner High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Richardson, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hebron High School at Lewisville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Lewisville, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Richland High School at Molina High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
The Shelton School at John Paul II High School - Plano
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Plano, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sunnyvale High School at Lincoln High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Maypearl High School at Life School Oak Cliff High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Nimitz High School at Dekaney High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Spring, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Dallas High School at L G Pinkston High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Grandview High School at James Madison High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wilmer-Hutchins High School at Carter High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Dallas, TX
- Conference: 4A - District 12
- How to Stream: Watch Here
