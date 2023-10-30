The Memphis Grizzlies (0-3) will look to halt a three-game losing streak when they host the Dallas Mavericks (2-0) on Monday, October 30, 2023 at FedExForum as only 1.5-point favorites. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET on BSSE and BSSW.

Mavericks vs. Grizzlies Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, October 30, 2023

Monday, October 30, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and BSSW

BSSE and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

Mavericks vs. Grizzlies Score Prediction

Prediction: Grizzlies 125 - Mavericks 105

Mavericks vs Grizzlies Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Mavericks vs. Grizzlies

Pick ATS: Grizzlies (- 1.5)

Grizzlies (- 1.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Grizzlies (-19.6)

Grizzlies (-19.6) Pick OU: Over (222.5)



Over (222.5) Computer Predicted Total: 230.2

Mavericks Performance Insights

With 114.2 points per game on offense, the Mavericks were 16th in the NBA last season. At the other end, they allowed 114.1 points per contest, which ranked 16th in the league.

Dallas averaged just 38.8 rebounds per game (worst in NBA), and allowed 44.7 rebounds per contest (22nd-ranked).

When it comes to assists, the Mavericks dished out just 22.9 dimes per game (third-worst in league).

Dallas was top-five last year in turnovers, second-best in the league with 11.7 turnovers per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 23rd with 12.4 forced turnovers per contest.

The Mavericks ranked top-five last season in three-point shooting, third-best in the league with 15.2 three-pointers per game. Meanwhile, they ranked eighth with a 37.1% shooting percentage from three-point land.

