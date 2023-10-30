Jonah Heim, with a slugging percentage of .378 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Brandon Pfaadt on the mound, October 30 at 8:03 PM ET. The clubs will take the field for Game 3 of the World Series all tied up 1-1.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023

Monday, October 30, 2023 Game Time: 8:03 PM ET

8:03 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Brandon Pfaadt

Brandon Pfaadt TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jonah Heim? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Jonah Heim At The Plate

Heim is hitting .258 with 28 doubles, 18 home runs and 40 walks.

Heim has gotten at least one hit in 66.2% of his games this season (94 of 142), with at least two hits 33 times (23.2%).

Looking at the 142 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 20 of them (14.1%), and in 3.6% of his trips to the dish.

Heim has an RBI in 56 of 142 games this season, with multiple RBI in 24 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in 14 contests.

In 35.2% of his games this season (50 of 142), he has scored, and in 12 of those games (8.5%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 65 GP 63 .261 AVG .255 .323 OBP .312 .500 SLG .377 30 XBH 16 12 HR 6 48 RBI 47 49/20 K/BB 47/20 0 SB 2

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings