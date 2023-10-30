The Texas Rangers, including Leody Taveras (.156 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Brandon Pfaadt and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Monday at 8:03 PM ET. The teams will meet for Game 3 of the World Series. The series is all knotted up 1-1.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023

Monday, October 30, 2023 Game Time: 8:03 PM ET

8:03 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Brandon Pfaadt

Brandon Pfaadt TV Channel: FOX

FOX Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Leody Taveras? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Leody Taveras At The Plate

Taveras is batting .266 with 31 doubles, three triples, 14 home runs and 35 walks.

Taveras has gotten a hit in 98 of 157 games this season (62.4%), with at least two hits on 39 occasions (24.8%).

He has gone deep in 8.9% of his games in 2023 (14 of 157), and 2.5% of his trips to the plate.

Taveras has picked up an RBI in 46 games this year (29.3%), with more than one RBI in 16 of those games (10.2%).

He has scored in 57 of 157 games this season, and more than once 15 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 68 GP 74 .285 AVG .250 .333 OBP .294 .456 SLG .390 23 XBH 25 9 HR 5 37 RBI 30 59/17 K/BB 58/18 8 SB 6

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings