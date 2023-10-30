The Memphis Grizzlies (0-3) are 2.5-point underdogs as they attempt to break a three-game losing streak when they host the Dallas Mavericks (2-0) on Monday, October 30, 2023 at FedExForum. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET on BSSE and BSSW.

Mavericks vs. Grizzlies Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, October 30, 2023

Time: 8:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: BSSE and BSSW

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Venue: FedExForum

Mavericks vs. Grizzlies Score Prediction

Prediction: Grizzlies 120 - Mavericks 110

Spread & Total Prediction for Mavericks vs. Grizzlies

Pick ATS: Grizzlies (+ 2.5)

Grizzlies (+ 2.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Grizzlies (-9.8)

Grizzlies (-9.8) Pick OU: Over (227.5)



Over (227.5) Computer Predicted Total: 230.2

Mavericks Performance Insights

Last season, the Mavericks were 16th in the league offensively (114.2 points scored per game) and 16th defensively (114.1 points conceded).

On the glass, Dallas was worst in the league in rebounds (38.8 per game) last year. It was 22nd in rebounds conceded (44.7 per game).

Last season, the Mavericks were third-worst in the league in assists at 22.9 per game.

In terms of turnovers, Dallas was second-best in the league in committing them (11.7 per game) last year. It was 23rd in forcing them (12.4 per game).

Last year, the Mavericks were third-best in the NBA in 3-point makes (15.2 per game), and they ranked No. 8 in 3-point percentage (37.1%).

