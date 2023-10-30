The Memphis Grizzlies (0-3) will attempt to end a three-game losing streak when they host the Dallas Mavericks (2-0) on Monday, October 30, 2023 at FedExForum as only 2.5-point underdogs. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET on BSSE and BSSW. The matchup has an over/under of 227.5 points.

Mavericks vs. Grizzlies Odds & Info

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: BSSE and BSSW

Favorite Spread Over/Under Mavericks -2.5 227.5

Mavericks Betting Records & Stats

Dallas and its opponents went over 227.5 combined points in 41 of 82 games last season.

Dallas games had an average of 228.4 points last season, 0.9 more than the over/under for this game.

Dallas went 30-51-0 ATS last season.

Dallas won 30 of the 53 games it was favored on the moneyline last season (56.6%).

The Mavericks had a record of 29-19 when they played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -140 or shorter (60.4%).

The Mavericks have a 58.3% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Mavericks vs Grizzlies Additional Info

Additional Mavericks Insights & Trends

The Mavericks covered the spread in a lower percentage of their home games than away games last season. They covered 13 times in 41 games when playing at home, and they covered 17 times in 41 games on the road.

The Mavericks hit the over on the total in a higher percentage of home games (61%) than games on the road (46.3%) last year.

Last season the Mavericks recorded only 1.2 more points per game (114.2) than the Grizzlies conceded (113).

When Dallas put up more than 113 points, it was 21-20 versus the spread and 26-15 overall.

Mavericks vs. Grizzlies Point Insights (Last Season)

Mavericks Grizzlies 114.2 Points Scored (PG) 116.9 16 NBA Rank (PPG) 8 21-20 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 29-16 26-15 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 37-8 114.1 Points Allowed (PG) 113 16 NBA Rank (PAPG) 11 23-29 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 32-20 31-22 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 40-12

