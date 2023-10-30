The Memphis Grizzlies (0-3) will look to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Dallas Mavericks (2-0) on October 30, 2023 at FedExForum.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Grizzlies and Mavericks.

Mavericks vs. Grizzlies Game Info

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: Bally Sports

Mavericks vs Grizzlies Additional Info

Mavericks Stats Insights

The Mavericks made 47.5% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.2 percentage points higher than the Grizzlies allowed to their opponents (45.3%).

Dallas went 29-25 when it shot better than 45.3% from the field.

The Mavericks were the 30th-ranked rebounding team in the NBA. The Grizzlies ranked second.

Last year, the Mavericks recorded 114.2 points per game, only 1.2 more points than the 113.0 the Grizzlies gave up.

Dallas went 26-15 last season when scoring more than 113.0 points.

Mavericks Home & Away Comparison

The Mavericks posted 115.4 points per game in home games last year, compared to 113.1 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 2.3 points per contest.

Defensively Dallas played better in home games last season, giving up 112.7 points per game, compared to 115.6 away from home.

In terms of three-point shooting, the Mavericks fared worse in home games last season, averaging 14.9 threes per game with a 36.5% three-point percentage, compared to 15.5 per game with a 37.6% percentage on the road.

Mavericks Injuries