How to Watch the Mavericks vs. Grizzlies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 30
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Memphis Grizzlies (0-3) will look to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Dallas Mavericks (2-0) on October 30, 2023 at FedExForum.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Grizzlies and Mavericks, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Mavericks vs. Grizzlies Game Info
- When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Mavericks vs Grizzlies Additional Info
|Mavericks vs Grizzlies Injury Report
|Mavericks vs Grizzlies Prediction
|Mavericks vs Grizzlies Odds/Over/Under
|Mavericks vs Grizzlies Betting Trends & Stats
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Mavericks Stats Insights
- The Mavericks made 47.5% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.2 percentage points higher than the Grizzlies allowed to their opponents (45.3%).
- Dallas went 29-25 when it shot better than 45.3% from the field.
- The Mavericks were the 30th-ranked rebounding team in the NBA. The Grizzlies ranked second.
- Last year, the Mavericks recorded 114.2 points per game, only 1.2 more points than the 113.0 the Grizzlies gave up.
- Dallas went 26-15 last season when scoring more than 113.0 points.
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Mavericks Home & Away Comparison
- The Mavericks posted 115.4 points per game in home games last year, compared to 113.1 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 2.3 points per contest.
- Defensively Dallas played better in home games last season, giving up 112.7 points per game, compared to 115.6 away from home.
- In terms of three-point shooting, the Mavericks fared worse in home games last season, averaging 14.9 threes per game with a 36.5% three-point percentage, compared to 15.5 per game with a 37.6% percentage on the road.
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Mavericks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Dwight Powell
|Questionable
|Illness
|Jaden Hardy
|Questionable
|Ankle
|Luka Doncic
|Questionable
|Calf
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.