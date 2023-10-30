The Texas Rangers, including Nate Lowe (.268 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 92 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Brandon Pfaadt and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Monday at 8:03 PM ET. The teams will meet for Game 3 of the World Series. The series is all tied up 1-1.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023

8:03 PM ET

Chase Field

Diamondbacks Starter: Brandon Pfaadt

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Lowe is hitting .262 with 38 doubles, three triples, 17 home runs and 93 walks.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 64th in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage, and 94th in slugging.

Lowe has picked up a hit in 124 of 175 games this year, with multiple hits 43 times.

In 20 games this year, he has homered (11.4%, and 2.3% of his trips to the dish).

Lowe has had at least one RBI in 35.4% of his games this year (62 of 175), with two or more RBI 22 times (12.6%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 42.3% of his games this year (74 of 175), he has scored, and in 18 of those games (10.3%) he has scored more than once.

Home Away 80 GP 81 .270 AVG .253 .360 OBP .361 .443 SLG .386 30 XBH 28 11 HR 6 48 RBI 34 82/41 K/BB 83/52 1 SB 0

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings