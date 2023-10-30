Monday's game that pits the Arizona Diamondbacks (84-78) versus the Texas Rangers (90-72) at Chase Field should be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Diamondbacks. First pitch is at 8:03 PM ET on October 30.

The probable pitchers are Max Scherzer (13-6, 3.77 ERA) for the Rangers and Brandon Pfaadt (3-9, 5.72 ERA) for the Diamondbacks.

Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 8:03 PM ET

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 8:03 PM ET
Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

How to Watch on TV: FOX

Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Diamondbacks 5, Rangers 4.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Diamondbacks

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Explore More About This Game

Rangers Performance Insights

In five games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Rangers have a record of 2-3.

When it comes to hitting the over, Texas and its opponents are 7-2-1 in its last 10 games with a total.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Rangers' last 10 games.

The Rangers have entered the game as favorites 112 times this season and won 66, or 58.9%, of those games.

Texas has entered 112 games this season favored by -115 or more and is 66-46 in those contests.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for the Rangers.

Texas is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking third with 881 total runs this season.

The Rangers' 4.29 team ERA ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Rangers Schedule