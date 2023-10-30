Stars vs. Blue Jackets: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 8:46 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Dallas Stars (4-1-1) host the Columbus Blue Jackets (3-3-2), who have dropped three straight, on Monday, October 30 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSWX.
Stars vs. Blue Jackets Game Info
- When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSWX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Stars (-275)
|Blue Jackets (+220)
|6
|Stars (-1.5)
Stars Betting Insights
- The Stars have won 80.0% of their games this season when favored on the moneyline (4-1).
- Dallas has not played as a moneyline favorite of -275 or shorter.
- Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Stars' implied win probability is 73.3%.
- Dallas' games have gone over 6 goals only once this season (in six opportunities).
Stars vs Blue Jackets Additional Info
Stars vs. Blue Jackets Rankings
|Stars Total (Rank)
|Blue Jackets Total (Rank)
|16 (30th)
|Goals
|20 (22nd)
|14 (2nd)
|Goals Allowed
|25 (16th)
|2 (30th)
|Power Play Goals
|5 (16th)
|1 (1st)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|5 (12th)
Stars Advanced Stats
- The Stars offense's 16 total goals (2.7 per game) rank 30th in the league.
- The Stars have allowed the second-fewest goals in league action this season, 14 (just 2.3 per game).
- Their goal differential (+2) ranks them 13th in the league.
