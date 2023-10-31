Diamondbacks vs. Rangers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - World Series Game 4
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 1:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tuesday's contest features the Arizona Diamondbacks (84-78) and the Texas Rangers (90-72) squaring off at Chase Field in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 6-4 victory for the Diamondbacks according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 8:03 PM ET on October 31.
The probable pitchers are Joe Mantiply (2-2, 4.62 ERA) for the Diamondbacks and Andrew Heaney (10-6, 4.15 ERA) for the Rangers.
Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at 8:03 PM ET
- Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona
- How to Watch on TV: FOX
Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Diamondbacks 6, Rangers 5.
Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Diamondbacks
- Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs
Explore More About This Game
Rangers Performance Insights
- In four games as the underdog over the last 10 contests, the Rangers have a perfect record of 4-0.
- In its last 10 games with an over/under, Texas and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total seven times.
- The Rangers' previous 10 contests have not had a runline posted by oddsmakers.
- The Rangers have won in 30, or 54.5%, of the 55 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- Texas has a win-loss record of 23-21 when favored by -105 or worse by oddsmakers this year.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rangers have a 51.2% chance of walking away with the win.
- Texas scores the third-most runs in baseball (881 total, 5.4 per game).
- The Rangers have pitched to a 4.29 ERA this season, which ranks 18th in baseball.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|October 22
|@ Astros
|W 9-2
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Framber Valdez
|October 23
|@ Astros
|W 11-4
|Max Scherzer vs Cristian Javier
|October 27
|Diamondbacks
|W 6-5
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Zac Gallen
|October 28
|Diamondbacks
|L 9-1
|Jordan Montgomery vs Merrill Kelly
|October 30
|@ Diamondbacks
|W 3-1
|Max Scherzer vs Brandon Pfaadt
|October 31
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Andrew Heaney vs Joe Mantiply
|November 1
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|TBA vs TBA
