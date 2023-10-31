Tuesday's contest features the Arizona Diamondbacks (84-78) and the Texas Rangers (90-72) squaring off at Chase Field in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 6-4 victory for the Diamondbacks according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 8:03 PM ET on October 31.

The probable pitchers are Joe Mantiply (2-2, 4.62 ERA) for the Diamondbacks and Andrew Heaney (10-6, 4.15 ERA) for the Rangers.

Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at 8:03 PM ET

Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

How to Watch on TV: FOX

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Diamondbacks 6, Rangers 5.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Diamondbacks

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Rangers Performance Insights

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 contests, the Rangers have a perfect record of 4-0.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Texas and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total seven times.

The Rangers' previous 10 contests have not had a runline posted by oddsmakers.

The Rangers have won in 30, or 54.5%, of the 55 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Texas has a win-loss record of 23-21 when favored by -105 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rangers have a 51.2% chance of walking away with the win.

Texas scores the third-most runs in baseball (881 total, 5.4 per game).

The Rangers have pitched to a 4.29 ERA this season, which ranks 18th in baseball.

