On Tuesday, October 31 at 8:03 PM ET, Corbin Carroll's Arizona Diamondbacks host Marcus Semien's Texas Rangers in Game 4 of the World Series at Chase Field. The Rangers lead the series 2-1.

The Diamondbacks are the favorite in this one, at -115, while the underdog Rangers have -105 odds to play spoiler. The total is 9.5 runs for this matchup (with +100 odds to go over and -120 odds to go under).

Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, October 31, 2023

Tuesday, October 31, 2023 Time: 8:03 PM ET

8:03 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Probable Pitchers: Joe Mantiply - ARI (2-2, 4.62 ERA) vs Andrew Heaney - TEX (10-6, 4.15 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Diamondbacks Moneyline Rangers Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -115 -105 - 9.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Looking to bet on the Rangers and Diamondbacks game but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick breakdown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Rangers (-105), for instance -- will win. It's that simple! If the Rangers bring home the win, and you bet $10, you'd get $19.52 back.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Marcus Semien hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings) and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Betting Trends and Insights

The Diamondbacks have won 42, or 60%, of the 70 games they've played as favorites this season.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, the Diamondbacks have a 42-28 record (winning 60% of their games).

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Arizona has a 53.5% chance to win.

The Diamondbacks have not been favored on the moneyline in the last 10 games.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Arizona combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total five times.

The Rangers have been chosen as underdogs in 55 games this year and have walked away with the win 30 times (54.5%) in those games.

This season, the Rangers have been victorious 23 times in 44 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Rangers have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and won each of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents are 7-2-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Corey Seager 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+300) 0.5 (+135) Josh Jung 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+165) Jonah Heim 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+165) Mitch Garver 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+155) Marcus Semien 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+170)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series -300 1st 1st

Think the Rangers can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Texas and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.