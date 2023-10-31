Top Player Prop Bets for Rangers vs. Diamondbacks World Series Game 4 on October 31, 2023
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Player prop betting options for Corbin Carroll, Marcus Semien and others are available in the Arizona Diamondbacks-Texas Rangers matchup at Chase Field on Tuesday, starting at 8:03 PM ET.
Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Game Info
- When: Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at 8:03 PM ET
- Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona
- How to Watch on TV: FOX
MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers
Marcus Semien Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Semien Stats
- Semien has 40 doubles, four triples, 29 home runs, 72 walks and 100 RBI (185 total hits). He has swiped 14 bases.
- He has a slash line of .276/.348/.478 on the year.
- Semien hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .273 with three walks and an RBI.
Semien Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Diamondbacks
|Oct. 30
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Oct. 28
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Oct. 27
|1-for-6
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Astros
|Oct. 23
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Astros
|Oct. 22
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
Corey Seager Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
Seager Stats
- Corey Seager has collected 156 hits with 42 doubles, 33 home runs and 49 walks. He has driven in 96 runs with two stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .327/.390/.623 on the year.
Seager Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Diamondbacks
|Oct. 30
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Oct. 28
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Oct. 27
|1-for-4
|3
|1
|2
|4
|0
|at Astros
|Oct. 23
|3-for-5
|2
|1
|1
|7
|0
|at Astros
|Oct. 22
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks
Corbin Carroll Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)
Carroll Stats
- Carroll has recorded 161 hits with 30 doubles, 10 triples, 25 home runs and 57 walks. He has driven in 76 runs with 54 stolen bases.
- He has a .285/.362/.506 slash line on the year.
Carroll Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Rangers
|Oct. 30
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rangers
|Oct. 28
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|at Rangers
|Oct. 27
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|2
|3
|0
|at Phillies
|Oct. 24
|3-for-4
|2
|0
|2
|3
|2
|at Phillies
|Oct. 23
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
Christian Walker Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Walker Stats
- Christian Walker has 36 doubles, two triples, 33 home runs, 62 walks and 103 RBI (150 total hits). He's also swiped 11 bases.
- He has a .258/.333/.497 slash line so far this season.
- Walker has picked up a hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .111 with a double, four walks and an RBI.
Walker Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Rangers
|Oct. 30
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Rangers
|Oct. 28
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Rangers
|Oct. 27
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Phillies
|Oct. 24
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|at Phillies
|Oct. 23
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
